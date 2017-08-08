Wausau City Council discussing phase two of Thomas St. construct - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau City Council discussing phase two of Thomas St. construction

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Wausau City Council is meeting Tuesday evening to discuss a possible phase two of Thomas St. construction. The project would widen Thomas Street from the Wisconsin River Bridge to 4th Avenue.

Residents voiced concerns over the plans at a public meeting in June. They're worried about environmental concerns related to the soil being dug up. Other residents are worried about being displaced from their homes.

City officials have said that the project is necessary, citing accidents on the road.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., Newsline 9 will have a reporter there.

