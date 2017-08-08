Inmates tend garden in Shawano Co.

A garden in Shawano Co. has some unique caretakers. Inmates from the Shawano Co. Jail tend a small plot of land behind the work release center a few times a week.

"Can't beat getting outside and getting some fresh air," said Phil, who was working in the garden Tuesday. "Getting a break from being inside [the jail]. It's nice. It's a privilege."

Phil said the time outside gives him time to think.

"It makes me think a lot about straightening up, not getting into trouble anymore, and being able to go do this with my family more instead of being here doing it," he said.

The jail administrator, Greg Trinko, said only minimum security inmates can work in the garden.

"It helps the inmates pass their time," Trinko said. "I don't want to say it makes anyone happy, but the more they have to do, the more they have to keep busy, the less time they have to sit and vegetate in a cell."

For every 24 hours an inmate spends taking care of the garden, they get a day off their sentence.

"That's the main purpose behind it," Phil said. "To get out sooner. To go back home and get back to my life. That's the way I look at it."

The vegetables grown in the garden also supplement the ingredients in the jail's kitchen.

"We're one of very few jails left in the state of Wisconsin that does all their own in house food service," Trinko said. "We have a commercial kitchen that provides about 180,000 meals a year for our inmates."

Phil said he's been working in the garden this whole summer. He gotten 34 days taken off his sentence after working over 800 hours.

"I stay pretty busy," he said.

