Marathon County Courthouse security installed

Marathon County officials demonstrated how the new x-ray machine and metal detector units work on Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Mark Wagers of the Marathon County Sheriff's Office said this is something the building really needed.

"This should've been 30 years ago," Wagers said. "This was decades overdue."

Seven new part-time deputy positions were added to help run the security systems.

Even though weapons were always prohibited on the premise of the courthouse, officials want to remind people to double check what they're carrying.

"If you don't have to have it, don't bring it in," Wagers said.

Starting Aug. 8 people will no longer be allowed to enter or park on the east entrance. Instead they will need to enter through the west entrance way.

From now until Sept. 4, the machines will only run periodically.

The security system will be fully active on Sept. 5.