Magazine ranks Aspirus fourth best hospital in Wisconsin

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says a national magazine has ranked it the fourth best hospital in the state, behind only hospitals in Milwaukee and Madison.

For its 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions.

Among other things, the magazine analyzed risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, quality of nursing care and other care-related indicators.

"To be recognized as one of the state's best hospitals is truly an honor," Aspirus Wausau Hospital President Darrell Lentz said Tuesday.

UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison, Aurora St. Luke's in Milwaukee and Froedtert in Milwaukee ranked ahead of Aspirus.

The magazine's best hospitals rankings, now in the 28th year, are designed to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive care for life-threatening conditions or for common elective procedures. The guidebook goes on sale in September.