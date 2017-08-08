Hundreds get free food in give-away that honors Merrill farmer

Hundreds of people showed up for Tomahawk's fourth annual food drive that distributed $4,000 in free meat, produce, pasta and other goods Tuesday.

Volunteers from the city and members of the Northwoods Vineyard and Prince of Peace churches teamed up for an event that honors the memory of Duane Laabs, a Merrill farmer who devoted a lot of his time in helping the hungry.

"I wish he could be alive to see this," said Darlene Laabs, his wife and project coordinator. "We just ask where you're from and how many is in the family."

A year ago, 300 people walked away with free food. "We have already passed that this year" said Laabs.

The food was distributed in Sara Park. Many people left with smiles on their faces.

"All I kept hearing was, thank you!" said Marie Stark, one of the volunteers passing out bags of noodles.

Volunteers said they hope more people and churches get involved, which would mean more trucks filled with food to give away.