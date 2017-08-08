EXCLUSIVE: Brother speaks about sister's murder after key to cold case is lost

The brother of a Marshfield woman, who was killed inside her Madison apartment in 2008, is speaking out following the death of a man who claimed to know information that could break the cold case.

Brittany Zimmermann was a student at UW-Madison when she was found fatally stabbed.

Andrew Scoles did prison time with another man named David Kahl. Kahl claimed to know what happened the day the 21 year-old woman went missing. Scoles told authorities he would share what Kahl said, but wanted a pardon for a federal crime he committed.

Scoles died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Zimmermann's brother, Matthew, said he was shocked to hear about Scoles' death.

"I'd put my right hand on a bible and swear on it. I know for a fact Mr. Scoles had information," he said. "It just shocked me. You know, having him gone was [the last] key that we really needed."

Matthew was 17 at the time of his sister's death, and is angry Scoles held out on the information he claimed to know. But he believes someone else has the same key Scoles held at the time of his death.

"It just really blew me away about how selfish he could be," he told Newsline 9 in an exclusive interview. "Whatever it may be, someone knows something else."

Matthew said he's attempted to reach out to David Kahl several times.

Kahl is currently serving a prison sentence for his 9th OWI offense. Matthew has not heard a reply.