Monarch Aerial Arts visits Wausau Mall for D.E.A.W.

The Wausau Center Mall hosted a high-flying act for downtown employee appreciation week.

Shoppers stopped to see the Monarch Aerial Arts performances in the center of the mall Tuesday afternoon.

They're an aerial yoga and dance studio out of Stevens Point.

Organizers said the idea was to add some vibrancy and something unexpected to the area; all done to celebrate downtown employees.

"And so we really appreciate them and want to know... want them to know that we do," said Elizabeth Brodek, Wausau River District Executive Director. "And so this is just a week adding some joy, some relaxation, and obviously something a little unexpected for them to enjoy."

Downtown employee appreciation week runs for the next few days with a number of special festivities planned. For a full list of those events, click here.