Taylor Swift wants case to serve as example to other victims

By JAMES ANDERSON and TATIANA FLOWERS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) -- Taylor Swift's attorneys say they aren't trying to bankrupt a former Colorado DJ accused of groping the pop superstar before a concert. But they do want others to know "that you can always say no."

Swift's attorney attacked the credibility of former Denver DJ David Mueller on Tuesday, asking why a woman who reports an assault would then get sued.

Mueller sued Swift after her team told his bosses at a music station that he reached under her dress and touched her backside before a 2013 concert in Denver. He's seeking $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation.

Swift countersued Mueller, claiming sexual assault. She's seeking a symbolic $1, saying she wants to serve as an example to other assault victims.

Swift is expected to testify.