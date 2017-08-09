US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims

UPDATE: The suspect in two Wausau robberies has been taken into custody, according to the Wausau Police Department.More >>
UPDATE: The suspect in two Wausau robberies has been taken into custody, according to the Wausau Police Department.More >>
Wausau City Council voted to move forward with phase two of the Thomas St. project Tuesday night in a 6 to 4 vote.More >>
Wausau City Council voted to move forward with phase two of the Thomas St. project Tuesday night in a 6 to 4 vote.More >>
Rain likely late Wednesday and Thursday. Fairly nice for the weekend.More >>
Rain likely late Wednesday and Thursday. Fairly nice for the weekend.More >>