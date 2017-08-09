Fatal crash kills 33-year-old Portage County man

TOWN OF BUENA VISTA (WAOW) - A 33-year-old man died in a Portage County crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:15 a.m. dispatchers received a call about a power outage on County Highway BB near Beaver Lane in the Town of Buena Vista. The caller heard a skidding sound and a "thump" just before the power went out.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a Pontiac Vibe that had rolled over in the southwest corner of the intersection. The driver, a 33-year-old Town of Buena Vista man, had been thrown from his vehicle. He died at the scene.

An initial investigation shows he was heading southbound on County Highway BB when he drifted into the east shoulder. The vehicle then swerved to the right, entered the west ditch, hit a power pole, and rolled over, coming to a stop in a field.

The crash is still under investigation.

Authorities are expected to release more information after 10 a.m. Wednesday.