Fatal crash kills 33-year-old Portage County man - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fatal crash kills 33-year-old Portage County man

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

TOWN OF BUENA VISTA (WAOW) - A 33-year-old man died in a Portage County crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:15 a.m. dispatchers received a call about a power outage on County Highway BB near Beaver Lane in the Town of Buena Vista. The caller heard a skidding sound and a "thump" just before the power went out.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a Pontiac Vibe that had rolled over in the southwest corner of the intersection. The driver, a 33-year-old Town of Buena Vista man, had been thrown from his vehicle. He died at the scene.

An initial investigation shows he was heading southbound on County Highway BB when he drifted into the east shoulder. The vehicle then swerved to the right, entered the west ditch, hit a power pole, and rolled over, coming to a stop in a field.

The crash is still under investigation.

Authorities are expected to release more information after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.