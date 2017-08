Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire and collapse in Milwaukee.

It was reported around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday near 24th Place and Concordia Avenue. Neighbors say they heard a blast. Firefighters are investigating this as a possible explosion.

Part of the house collapsed because of the flames. Fire officials say the home is a total loss. The home had been under construction.

Crews are now sifting through the debris.

Officials said, at this point, no injuries have been reported.