Dolores Glytas joined Wake Up Wisconsin to discuss Cat scratch disease.

CSD is bartonella bacteria. Most cat scratch disease is caused by a scratch from the claw or a bite of a young kitten or cat, and most of the time those that contact csd are children. This is not necessarily a serious disease and only about 40% of cats carry CSD.

Signs of CSD usually appear within the first 3 to 12 days.

Symptoms start with redness and tiny bumps, welling of lymph-nodes, fever, and headache.

Most cases will just go away without any specific treatment, however as with any infection, it will be more serious with people who have poor immune systems.