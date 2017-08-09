Teacher accused of having relationship with student takes own life

A longtime Dominican High School English teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his students has died.

Christian Tomsey, 39, took his own life Monday in his Riverwest home, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police were investigating Tomsey in connection with possession of child pornography and having an inappropriate relationship with a student, although no charges were filed against him.

Whitefish Bay police confirm that the student recently came forward but that the allegations stemmed from 2009.

WISN-TV spoke with Tomsey's attorney, who said that Tomsey's estranged wife, 26, is the accuser and that she was the former Dominican High School student who recently went to police.

"I was very suspect as to the timing of these allegations in the sense they had been married several years, and there had been no claims of impropriety during those times, but during the divorce proceedings and those issues, this came out," attorney Jonathan Lavoy said.

According to the medical examiner's report, the school fired Tomsey the week of July 31. Police executed a warrant at his home a few days later and arrested him.

He was scheduled to meet with the district attorney on possession of child pornography charges Monday, the same day his girlfriend found him dead in their bathtub.

In an email to parents Monday, school officials explained the investigation, firing and passing of Tomsey, saying in part, "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragic situation."

His LinkedIn page said Tomsey had been at Dominican High School for 12 years and graduated from Marquette University.

The school will have counselors available for students.