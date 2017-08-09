UPDATE: 2 dead in ultralight crash

UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that two people have died after an ultralight aircraft crashed into the river near Ft. Atkinson's municipal airport around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The victims are a 61-year-old male and his 16-year-old son, authorities say.

Officials currently are updating the media. Check back for the latest details.

-------------------------------

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department says an ultralight aircraft crashed into the Rock River around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This happened near the city's municipal airport.

Firefighters say two people were on board.

Authorities were able to find both of them and brought them to shore.

At this point, there's no word on their conditions.

WKOW-TV will continue to follow and update you on any new developments.

-----------------------------------

UPDATE: Authorities in Jefferson County are investigating the crash of an aircraft.

A Jefferson County dispatcher confirmed to WKOW-TV an aircraft did go down Tuesday night near the Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport on County K along the Rock River.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene right now. Our crew members say three ambulances left the area. There is no word on whether anyone was inside.

We are working to gather information on this breaking story and we'll bring you updates as they become available.

--------------------------------------

Crews will begin to remove an aircraft Wednesday that crashed into the Rock River Tuesday evening.

The ultralight aircraft crashed into the river near Ft. Atkinson's municipal airport around 8:00 p.m. The Jefferson Fire Department tells WKOW-TV two people were on board. They were both rescued and brought to shore, but as of Wednesday morning, there's no word on how they're doing or if they were hurt.

Video sent to WKOW-TV by viewer Billy Pitzner shows the rescue. Pitzner tells us his stepfather saw the plane circle the airport and heard the crash. He says they went in their boat and gave firefighters a ride to the crash scene.

Fire officials say Med Flight was on the scene as well as several ambulances. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Fire Department, Ft. Atkinson Police, Ft. Atkinson Fire and EMS along with others all helped.