BEVENT (WAOW) - The state Department of Transportation said Wednesday that state Highway 153 east of Bevent, which has been closed for weeks, will reopen before the end of the day.

The road was detoured because high water covered it after heavy rains in late May and June.

"By working cooperatively with the Department of Natural Resources and adjacent property owners, crews were able to remove the water from the highway," said Kristin McHugh, a DOT spokeswoman. "The culvert at this location has been replaced with a larger, concrete pipe."

Gravel is now over the culvert and it will be paved as early as next week, she said in a statement.

Homeowners and local government officials had complained last month about the detour causing delays for emergency services, inconvenience and loss of business at some nearby stores.