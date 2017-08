MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Frack sand companies doing business in Wisconsin are seeing their stock prices fall despite high demand for the sand.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that companies focused this year on developing sand mines in Texas, which has caused the stock price to drop for companies focusing on developing Wisconsin mines.

Oil companies use the sand in hydraulic fracture drilling for oil and natural gas.

Wisconsin northern white sand is considered one of the highest quality sands because of its high-crush strength. However, companies have found that Texas' finer grain sand costs less and is an acceptable alternative.

Jim Wicklund tracks sand companies' financial performance for financial service company Credit Suisse. He says companies are worried that the new mines in Texas will flood the sand market.