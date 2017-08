MERRILL (WAOW) - Our Petsaver for Wednesday is a trio of kittens from the Humane Society of Lincoln County.

Shelter volunteers say they have 65 kitties under the age of six months.

The adoption fee is $50 and includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip.

There are also dozens of adult cats in need of homes. The fee to adopt them is $20.

For more information call 715-536-3459 or go to www.furrypets.com