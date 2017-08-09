Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Con artist paving scammers

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Department says it is receiving more complaints about asphalt paving scams targeting homeowners.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Department says it is receiving more complaints about asphalt paving scams targeting homeowners.More >>
TOWN OF STOCKTON (WAOW) - Portage County Crime Stoppers is searching for the thieves who stole $50,000 worth of construction equipment.More >>
TOWN OF STOCKTON (WAOW) - Portage County Crime Stoppers is searching for the thieves who stole $50,000 worth of construction equipment.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Thieves using credit card skimmers have targeted four central Wisconsin cities - Marshfield, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Wausau.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Thieves using credit card skimmers have targeted four central Wisconsin cities - Marshfield, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Wausau.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - ' Tis the season for gift-giving and for some -- taking. Portage County Crime Stoppers advises to use caution when shopping in stores and online.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - ' Tis the season for gift-giving and for some -- taking. Portage County Crime Stoppers advises to use caution when shopping in stores and online.More >>
UPDATE: The suspect in two Wausau robberies has been taken into custody, according to the Wausau Police Department.More >>
UPDATE: The suspect in two Wausau robberies has been taken into custody, according to the Wausau Police Department.More >>
Wausau City Council voted to move forward with phase two of the Thomas St. project Tuesday night in a 6 to 4 vote.More >>
Wausau City Council voted to move forward with phase two of the Thomas St. project Tuesday night in a 6 to 4 vote.More >>