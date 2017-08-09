Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Con artist paving scammers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Con artist paving scammers

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Department says it is receiving more complaints about asphalt paving scams targeting homeowners.

The con artists may have vehicles and paperwork that appears legitimate, but they are looking for easy money, investigators said.

"If someone shows up at your house and offers you blacktop because they have extra blacktop and offers you a great price be very wary," Deputy Dale Ruechel said. "The work is substandard. The price is outrageous. And they prey on the elderly and unsuspecting."

He suggests homeowners purchase services from local companies.

If you have any information about the criminal activity contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your phone to report crimes or log on to www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

