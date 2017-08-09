Wausau robbery suspect's rap sheet reveals similar crimes committed across Wisconsin

A suspect now in custody for two robberies in Wausau has committed similar crimes in the past, according to Wausau Police.

37-year-old Curtis Langlois was arrested Tuesday in connection to armed robberies at Family Video and Fast Break Mobil gas station in Wausau.

“The suspect has been convicted of armed robbery and has served a lot of time in prison as a result and is out on parole,” Wausau Deputy Chief Ben Bliven said.

According to federal court records, Langlois was convicted of robbing four businesses in Madison in 2008. The records show Langlois would case the businesses and his partner in crime at the time would rob them.

He was sentenced to 100 months in prison and three years on parole for those crimes.

“Because he's on federal parole, we'll be in touch with federal prosecutors,” Bliven said.

Bliven said the Wausau community played a major role in finding Langlois this week.

“We got a number of messages, a number of tips that we then started following up on,” he said. “One certainly seemed to be of particular interest which led us to identify that these people were at Walmart.”

Langlois and his girlfriend were both arrested at the Walmart in Rib Mountain on Tuesday. His girlfriend, Holly Antijunti, 27, was taken into custody for obstructing an officer.

Police are referring armed robbery charges for Langlois to the district attorney's office. He is being held in Marathon County Jail and is expected in court Thursday.