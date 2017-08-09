Wausau program helps workers buy homes

Billy and Grace Peters said they looked for their dream home for over a year.

"Then once we got approved for the program, it was just within a few months that we were able to find this home," they said.

The program was Live It Up Wausau, which the city started about one year ago.

Since then, 26 businesses have partnered with the city to lend employees money to buy a house.

"[Businesses] simply give a tax exempt donation," said Terra Plaisance, the City of Wausau development specialist. "And any employee at that business can use the loan funds."

Home buyers can get $10,000-$15,000 interest free. They have anywhere from five-to-30 years to pay it back. And if they always pay on time, the last year's payment can be forgiven.

"As the loans get repaid throughout the years, that will continue running the program," Plaisance said.

There's an extra bonus for people who buy older homes that are more than 50 years old. They can qualify for the most money to help with renovations.

That's what the Peters did to their house built in 1921.

"I love the fact that it is within a historical neighborhood and it has history," Grace said. "But we've been able to renovate it and update it and make it look fresh."

Nick O'Brien, the community engagement specialist at MCDEVCO, said the program is a great tool for companies to attract new employees.

"It's a really innovative concept, and I don't know if a lot of communities around the country have implemented something like this," he said. "I think it's safe to say our community is kind of an innovator in this realm."

O'Brien said the incentives to fix up some of Wausau's older houses could also improve the housing market.

"That's going to ultimately have an effect on the rest of the houses on their block," he said. "If I'm in a house that needs some work and the house that needed more work than mine looks better than my house, that almost neighbor-to-neighbor influence is going to have a big impact on the gentrification of some of Wausau's neighborhoods."

Billy Peters said owning a house represents more than a place to call home.

"When we bought the house, I was making that commitment with my job and with the area because we just knew this was a place we were going to stay for a while," he said.

More business are welcome to join the program. You can find an application for Live It Up Wausau on the city's website.