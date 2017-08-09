Trump's threat a 'load of nonsense,' North Korea's military says

North Korea's military has called President Donald Trump's threat a "load of nonsense."

In a statement today, Gen. Kim Rak Gyom, commander of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army, said Trump's comments warning of "fire and fury" fail to grasp the ongoing situation, calling the U.S. president a "guy bereft of reason."

"Only absolute force can work on him," the statement reads.

This comes after North Korea's military announced it is examining plans for attacking Guam, where America has several military bases.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is urging calm, saying he believes there's no immediate threat of war.

Still the war of words between North Korea and the U.S. has many on edge.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin spoke about the mounting tensions Wednesday while in Stevens Point. The Democrat, urging President Trump to listen to his staff.

"I think that President Trump's rhetoric in the past couple of days is escalating the situation rather than de-escalating the situation," Sen. Baldwin said.

She says she wants a nuclear-free Korean peninsula and continues to urge China to do what it needs to do to rein in North Korea's nuclear program.