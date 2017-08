Project Linus is a nation wide organization that donates homemade blankets to children in need.

Marathon County's Youth Librarian decided to create an event to help the program.

Wednesday afternoon the community gathered at the library to make the fleece blankets that will be sent to children in need, all over the country.

"I really love the idea of the library being a part of the community," said Julie Kinney. "And just the opportunity to help out our community, larger communities, any place that we can help out I think it's a great opportunity for us and our patrons."

Project Linus had donated more than six million blankets.