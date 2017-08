The discovery of a possible meth lab shut down streets in Plover Wednesday, according to the Plover Police Department.

Officers were called to a home on Tamarack Street in the Village of Plover after possible drug paraphernalia was found. That led to the discovery of items pertaining to a meth lab.

Roads were shut down and safety precautions were put in place for people in the neighborhood.

Authorities said emergency management, Plover Fire Department, Waupaca County HAZMAT and officials from the state are assisting.

Police are asking that people stay away from the area until further notice.

