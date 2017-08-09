Businesses concerned over Thomas St. projects

Businesses are voicing concerns over a future construction project. Tuesday night, Wausau City Council voted to move forward with designing reconstruction on Thomas Street.

The project will impact Thomas Street from Fourth Avenue through the Wisconsin River Bridge. Currently, construction is being done on Thomas Street from Fourth Avenue to Ninth Avenue.

The Fast Break Mobil Store sits on the corner of Thomas Street and Fourth Avenue, impacted by both projects.

"It is very tough, we are losing [the] business almost 25, 30 percent," said Fast Break Mobil Store owner Praful Patel. "I'm worried about the future for sure."

Patel and his wife have owned the store for 11 years. They're just about to pay off the bank and officially own their property.

"This year I'm going to pay off my loans bank loans and everything," said Patel.

A proud moment for the family in a time of uncertainty for their business.

"Disappointed a little bit that we maybe have to quit doing the business," said Patel. "I don't want to leave this area at all because my business here is so great."

Right now, it isn't clear what impact the construction will have because the designs aren't done. Wausau City Council members who voted to move forward with a 30 percent design plan stand by their decision.

"Put this 30 percent plan out there where they'll draw it professionally, then we'll know what parts of the area will be disrupted," said Alderperson Romey Wagner.

He said this is just the first step of many.

"I voted yes for this process, I didn't vote yes for reconstruction of Thomas Street," said Wagner.

While Patel said he feels like the city hasn't listened to concerns, council members said they are listening.

"We are listening, we have always listened, we will stand their and look at these plans and address their individual concerns," said Wagner. "As a council member I'll stand with each person and find out what they're specific, not what their neighbor is or their cousin's idea is, but what their specific concern is and then how we address it."

