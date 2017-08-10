Countdown To Kickoff: New up-tempo style offense has Marshfield optimistic for 2017

Marshfield has missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons. Last year the tigers went just 2-7 and averaged only 14 points per game.

In the wake of those struggles, they're making some major changes to their offense. The Tigers are planning to run a more up-tempo style in 2017, hoping to catch defenses off guard.

Head coach Dennis Goettl says his team is lacking size, but has plenty of speed.

So they're going to play to those strengths and hopefully create some extra scoring opportunities.

"We're gonna be a little more tempo driven offense," Goettl said. "We're going to run the football and play with some option-type things i guess you might say. We're still going to throw the football, we've pre-dominantly been a throwing team. But we're just trying to do some new things to help us."

"This offense is supposed to be kinda like a college offense," senior running back and defensive end Quinton Alexander said. "They're more high tempo. Keep the refs going so then you can keep snapping the ball and catch the defense off guard.

"The last few years our offense hasn't worked so we're trying to get the high tempo going and just try to beat the conference that way."

The Tigers open the season at Oshkosh west on Aug. 18. That game is scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff at Titan Stadium on the UW-Oshkosh campus.