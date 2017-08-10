Countdown To Kickoff: Tough regular season schedule has Loyal working hard in fall camp

Coming off a 10-2 season and an appearance in the state quarterfinals, Loyal is looking to take it one step further this year.

Intense off-season workouts have them getting ready for an unusually tough schedule.

"We try to get these guys in shape if they're not already," head coach Chris Lindner said. "I thought really good shape and we just try and continue that these first two weeks."

With some teams dropping out of the Cloverwood conference, the Greyhounds had to go hunting for games. And in the process, they picked up two of the state's best: Edgar and Bangor. Last season, Edgar beat Loyal in that state quarterfinal en route to a Division 7 state championship. Bangor advanced all the way to the state semifinals.

"Two very, very good football programs" Lindner acknowledged. "One was a state champion last year the other was a state semifinalist."

"We've got our work cut out for us."

Loyal opens the season on the road at Athens on Aug. 18 and then returns home to play Bangor the next week. They'll travel to Edgar on Sept. 22 in a Week Six showdown.