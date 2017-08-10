Walmart apologizes for sign marketing guns as back-to-school ite - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Walmart apologizes for sign marketing guns as back-to-school items

Walmart angered many consumers with a display that seemed to market guns as back-to-school items.

A photo of a sign over a gun case reading "own the school year like a hero" spread like wildfire on social media.

Walmart condemned the sign, calling it "truly awful" and "horrible."

A spokesman said Wednesday that the company is still trying to find the store where the photo was taken.

He apologized and promised the sign will be removed as soon as it is found.

