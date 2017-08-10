Packers Preseason games start Thursday night on Newsline 9 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Packers Preseason games start Thursday night

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Football fans, rejoice! Green Bay Packers preseason football starts Thursday night.

The Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field starting at 7 p.m. You can catch all four Packers preseason games here on Newsline 9, your official Packers station.

Check out the full preseason schedule below.

Preseason:

August 10, Philadelphia Eagles, 7 p.m.

August 19, at Washington Redskins, 6:30 p.m.

August 26, at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.

August 31, Los Angeles Rams, 6 p.m.

See the regular season schedule here. The regular season starts at home as the Packers face the Seattle Seahawks and former Packer Eddie Lacy.

