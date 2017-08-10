Aaron Rodgers gives his "Game of Thrones" predictions

When it comes to TV shows, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is quite the fan.

Just like millions across the world, he tunes in to find out which character will die next on the hit HBO show, "Game of Thrones".

The Ringer writes that Rodgers has a few of his own theories when it comes to this season. “I think that Jon Snow, Daenerys, and the Hand of the Queen [Tyrion Lannister] — I think they are all related. Three dragons, three riders, three siblings,” Rodgers says.

He also told The Ringer that watching the show gets tricky because it airs during two-a-days. He stays off social media so nothing gets spoiled.

The full story can be found at The Ringer.