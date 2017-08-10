Football returns to Lambeau Field Thursday when the Green Bay Packers welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Titletown for the first preseason game of the 2017 season.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Lambeau Field. You can catch the TV broadcast on Newsline 9.

Rookies are likely to see a lot of playing time. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Wide Receiver Jordy Nelson are not expected to play.

It's the 16th time the Packers and Eagles have played each other during the preseason.

StormTrack 9 predicts wet weather for tonight's game. Pack your poncho and be prepared for possible scattered storms and rain showers.

Things to know for Thursday's Packers-Eagles preseason game:

BROADCASTS

TV: Newsline 9 is your official Packers station. Catch the game starting at 7 p.m.

RADIO: The Packers Radio Network coverage airs on 50 stations in 5 states.

Following the game, catch team coverage with Sports Director Brandon Kinnard and Courtney Terlecki live from Lambeau on Newsline 9 at 10.

TRAFFIC

Visit 511wi.gov for the very latest travel condition reports.

If you need driving directions to Lambeau Field, click here.

Here is a list of construction projects that could impact traffic flow, courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

I-43 Resurfacing Project - Manitowoc County

I-43 just south of Manitowoc is down to one lane of traffic in each direction. Bridge work and resurfacing prevents these lanes from opening prior to Labor Day.

• Motorists should expect congestion and slow travel/back-ups in the project work zone.

• Gameday travelers could consider I-41 as an alternate route to and from the stadium.

I-43 Resurfacing Project – Brown and Sheboygan Counties

All lanes of travel will open in the construction work zones five hours before and five hours after the game.

• Traffic control devices in the project work zone could still slow travel on I-43.

I-41 Resurfacing Project – Brown and Outagamie Counties

I-41 from Kaukauna to De Pere will be open to all lanes of travel five hours before and five hours after the game.

• Uneven lanes and traffic control devices in the project work zone could still slow travel on I-41 in Brown and Outagamie counties.

• I-41 near Wrightstown will continue in its current configuration with split traffic in one direction, but two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction for gameday.

WIS 32(Ashland Avenue) Resurfacing and Bridge Project – Brown County

Ashland Avenue lanes, intersections and ramps are now open to all traffic following completion of the project on August 4.

WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project - Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties

I-41 Mainline

Barrier wall, narrow lanes, short merge distances and orange barrels will be present at various locations due to the WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project.

• Drivers will encounter reduced speed limits on I-41 near the US 10/WIS 441/I-41 interchange.

• Drivers should also watch for reduced lane widths and reduced shoulder widths on northbound and southbound I-41.

WIS 441, US 10 and Roland Kampo Bridge

• Drivers should be aware of orange barrels, narrow lanes, barrier walls and reduced speed limits due to the WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project.

• US 10 eastbound between County CB and I-41 northbound is reduced to a single lane.

• Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 to northbound I-41 ramp is closed until spring of 2018.

• Detour: Continue on westbound US 10 to WIS 76, follow WIS 76 north to WIS 96, take WIS 96 east to I-41.

Safety Patrol

The DOT's State Farm Safety Patrol will be in the work zone in Manitowoc County, and the 441 expanion project in Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet Counties.

The safety teams will help during minor crashes and car problems, including flat tires and minor repairs.

Around the stadium

Around the stadium, Oneida Street from Lombardi Avenue to Mike McCarthy Way (formerly Potts Avenue) and Armed Forces Drive are closed to traffic four hours before kickoff and two hours after the game. During the game, Lombardi Avenue is closed from Oneida to Ridge Road, and only motorists with a valid stadium parking pass will be allowed to enter.

After the game, Oneida Street is a one-way street going north from Lombardi Avenue to West Mason Street; Ridge Road is a one-way street going north from Valley View Road to West Mason Street, and one way going south from Valley View to Cormier Road. Mike McCarthy way becomes a one-way street going east from Oneida to Ashland Avenue.

Vehicles going north on Ridge Road can drop off passengers in the designated area before the game -- but passenger pick-up after the game is not allowed because of traffic congestion and the pedestrian crowds through this area.

TRANSPORTATION

Green Bay Metro offers free bus rides to and from the stadium on special game day routes. Pre-game routes run from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. After the game, buses run until 11:30 p.m. Click here for the Game Day Routes schedule .

Lamers Bus Lines will again offer Lamers Express Game Day shuttle service to and from stops around Brown County. Stops include Austin Straubel International Airport, hotels and motels and bars. All buses drop off before the game and pick up after the game at The Bar on Holmgren Way. The cost is $7 each way, cash only. No advance reservations are required. Click here for a schedule of stops around Brown County (the shuttles will follow a 3:25 game day schedule). Game day transportation is also available from Appleton, Oshkosh, Wausau and Milwaukee with advance reservations. Click here for details about those rides.

The Packers and its partners have a Designated Driver program. Fans can register at kiosks in the atrium, Sections 109 and 112 on the lower concourse and on the 6th and 7th floors in the South End. Suite and club guests can register at concierge desks. Fans who register will receive a voucher for a non-alcoholic beverage and be eligible to win a mini helmet signed by Mike McCarthy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

The Lambeau Field parking lot opens at 3 p.m. for parking permit holders.

Lambeau Field has a designated drop-off zone on the west side of the stadium. Drivers must be going north on Ridge Road to access the drop-off area.

Tailgaters are allowed to use grills with charcoal or L.P. gas, but no wood, fryers or open flames. Grills must be at least two inches above the pavement and have adult supervision at all times. Everything must be extinguished before you leave it unattended. Charcoal can be disposed of in receptacles provided in the parking lot.

Waste Management placed green dumpsters throughout the parking lot for recyclables. Recyclable items include aluminum cans; tin cans; beer, wine, and liquor bottles; paper and cardboard.

GATES & ATRIUM

The American Family Insurance gate opens at 1 p.m. to allow people to visit the Atrium, Pro Shop, Hall of Fame and restaurants. All other gates open at 5 p.m., two hours before kickoff.

Once a ticket is scanned, exit and re-entry with the same ticket is not allowed.

The Packers Pro Shop is open to ticketed guests only. The Game Day Store on the west side of the stadium is open to everyone from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., then it will close to non-ticketed fans.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is open from 1 p.m. until kickoff.

SECURITY

Fans are reminded to use the gate printed on their ticket. Exiting and re-entering the stadium is not allowed on the same ticket.

The Packers are asking fans to allow extra time for entering the stadium because the screening process may take longer with more people with heavy coats, sleeping bags or blankets. There are express lanes for fans who are not carrying in bags or stadium seats.

The Green Bay Packers installed walk-through metal detectors at all gates. Similar to an airport, fans need to place metal objects the size of a small cellphone or larger into a tray before passing through the metal detector. Unlike airports, fans will not need to remove jackets, shoes, wallets, watches, keys or coins.

Sleeping bags and blankets are allowed but needed to be carried loosely, to show that nothing is hidden inside.

As in previous years, NFL policy bans large purses, bags and some stadium seats.

You can have bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"; you can also have one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar).

You can have small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

You can have stadium seats with backs only if they have no zippers, pockets or concealed areas.

Padded seats with backs are available for rent inside the stadium.

Small cameras and binoculars must be carried loosely or in a clear bag.



Any items that do not meet the rules for security clearance must be taken back to your vehicle or confiscated. Confiscated items will be disposed of. Fans and their belongings may be searched when entering the stadium, and won't be allowed into the game if they refuse to be searched. For more information on NFL security, click here.

Stadium seats (portable seat backs) are available for rental in the lower concourse.

PRE-GAME

You don't need a ticket to the game to enjoy the new Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of the parking lot. It's open to the public from 3 p.m. until one hour after the game. There will be music from BoomBoxx, food, and beverages.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Pop/folk duo Korbee will perform the National Anthem.

A flyover will be performed by the U.S. Coast Guard.

HALFTIME

Halftime entertainment features the High School Quarterback Challenge and a Kenosha Ramblers scrimmage. Football players from SPASH and Wisconsin Rapids will be featured in the High School Quarterback Challenge.

GET LOUD LAMBEAU

At crucial times during the game, messages and videos on the TundraVision boards will encourage fans to "get loud," taking advantage of the acoustics of the renovations to Lambeau Field. An example is when the Packers are defending on third and fourth downs. Fans will also see "Get Loud Lambeau" signs in the concourses encouraging fan participation.

HEALTH

Smoking is not allowed anywhere within the stadium. The Packers say this policy extends to smokeless and electronic cigarettes as well.

Nursing rooms are now available in the main atrium and fourth-floor club level, and chairs and electrical outlets are available in family restrooms as well.

WI-FI

The Packers partnered with other companies to enhance its free wireless Internet service inside the stadium. Look on your mobile device's Wi-Fi settings and connect to "LambeauField." Look for the "Wi-Fi Coaches" roaming the concourse if you have any questions or issues.