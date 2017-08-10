Umbrella display returns to Wausau's downtown

A popular display is back in downtown Wausau.
City crews set up dozens of colorful umbrellas above the city's 300 Block Thursday morning.
Compass Properties came up with the idea for the display last summer. This marks the third time it has been put up.
The display is scheduled to be up through the beginning of November.
