Badgers LB, captain Jack Cichy out for season after tearing ACL

Badgers senior inside linebacker Jack Cichy tore his ACL and will miss the entire 2017 season, UW Athletics announced Thursday.

Cichy suffered the injury during practice Tuesday. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday, the university said.

“You hate it for Jack,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “You only get so many chances to play this game and you never want to see a guy miss any of those opportunities. He’s one of the leaders of our team and I know he’ll be a big part of what we do moving forward this season.”

The Somerset, Wisconsin, native earned All-Big Ten honorable mention last season despite missing the Badgers’ final seven games due to injury. In his seven starts, Cichy recorded 60 tackles, 7.0 TFLs and 1.5 sacks.

A former walk-on, Cichy was voted a team captain for the 2017 season. He also was placed on watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Nagurski Trophy and Lott IMPACT Trophy this preseason.