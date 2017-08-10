Adams Co. officials seek information on arson

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it's looking for information about a fire that was determined to be arson.

The fire was reported at 601 West Street in the Village of Friendship Thursday morning at about 5:15 a.m.

The fire extensively damaged a vacant two-story home, according to officials.

Adams fire district, Quincy and Big Flats departments responded to extinguish the fire.

Officials on scene determined that arson was the cause of the fire.

Anybody with information about the fire is asked to call the Adam's County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304.