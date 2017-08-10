Komen honorary survivor to share story Sunday

The 2017 central Wisconsin Komen Race for the Cure kicks off Sunday morning.
This year, Aimee Christopher is the honorary survivor.
She was first diagnosed with cancer at 32. Doctors credit a mammogram with saving her life.
She'll be sharing her emotional story at the event.
Those looking to participate can still join Sunday's race. Stop by the Wausau Center Mall for registration.
