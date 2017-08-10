Komen honorary survivor to share story Sunday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Komen honorary survivor to share story Sunday

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The 2017 central Wisconsin Komen Race for the Cure kicks off Sunday morning. 

This year, Aimee Christopher is the honorary survivor.

She was first diagnosed with cancer at 32. Doctors credit a mammogram with saving her life.

She'll be sharing her emotional story at the event.

Those looking to participate can still join Sunday's race. Stop by the Wausau Center Mall for registration.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.