Story of breast cancer survival: Kate Schultz, 34, of Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Kate Schultz is thankful for Susan G. Komen of Wisconsin. It helped her - and provided "a huge relief" - as she battled breast cancer.

Schultz, 34, of Wausau, was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in September. A mammogram technician at Aspirus told her about a program that would help pay for some of her medical costs.

The "Pink Shield" has received more than a million dollars from Komen to provide diagnostic services and screening to patients in central Wisconsin.

"She made me make the call right away," Schultz said. "They paid for the mammogram, the biopsy, the ultrasound and genetic counseling. That was a huge relief that I didn't have to stress about the finances."

In April, Schultz underwent a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.

"I feel pretty good now," she said recently. "I took part in the Livestrong program at the Aspirus YMCA and I think that helped me regain some strength. Things are looking good. I can now do some of the favorite things like hiking. I am thankful for the help and urge others not to be afraid to ask questions and lean on family and friends."

The 2017 Susan G. Komen Central Wisconsin Race for the Cure is Sunday in downtown Wausau. For Schultz, the fundraiser is a reminder of the journey she has been on for nearly a year - and the financial help that is available - thanks to the hundreds of walkers and runners who participate.