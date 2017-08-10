PHOTOS: Man captures photo of bird on flying eagle in Antigo

A man captured a remarkable wildlife pairing on his camera.

Chris Tolton of Virginia was visiting family in Antigo when he was photographing a bald eagle at Remington Lake.

He said a red-winged blackbird then hopped onto the eagle's back. Tolton said he thinks the smaller bird was protecting its nearby nest.

The bird was squawking at its predator while it was along for the ride, he said.

"I really didn't believe my own eyes there for a few seconds until the flight had ended and I went back and reviewed my photos," Tolton told Newsline 9 in a Skype interview.

He said he takes photos in nature often but has never seen anything quite like this.

Tolton said he started taking photos in the 6th grade and has picked it up more since retiring. He was a naval officer and secret service agent.