Wausau plans celebration Aug. 20 to mark riverfront changes

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Mayor Robert Mielke said Thursday a celebration is planned to mark the completion of the public improvements on the east riverfront near downtown.

At what is being called an "illumination event" Aug. 20, the city will activate the waterfall and fire pit and showcase the landscaping, bridge and wharf lighting features which have been under construction for the past year, Mielke said.

The celebration will also kick off sponsorship opportunities for the "riverlife area" and the proposed park north of the new Wausau On The Water bar, restaurant and family game center and under the Bridge Street bridge, the mayor said.

Some of these new park amenities along the riverfront will include a new public concession building, fountains, state-of-the-art play and exercise equipment, a "landmark" ropes course and a climbing wall, the mayor said in a statement.