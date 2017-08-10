Baldwin, Duffy weigh in on North Korea situation

Wisconsin politicians are weighing in on the situation with North Korea.

Earlier this week, North Korea made threats to fire missiles toward Guam. President Trump responded and said, “they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

On Thursday, Rep. Sean Duffy said he stands by President Trump's statement.

“This is a time to meet a bully on the playground with crystal clear facts,” he said. “And say listen, if you mess with us you're going to get punched really, really hard and you'll probably get wiped out.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she hopes to see the threats come to an end.

“This situation needs to be deescalated and we have to exhaust every diplomatic action that we have,” she said. “Including full implementation of the sanctions just passed by the Congress that I supported.”