Wausau motel clerk's tip leads to seizure of meth, heroin and $1,000

WAUSAU (WAOW) - An early morning tip from a motel clerk led police to find methamphetamine and heroin hidden under a mattress and to seize $1,000 in cash from two people staying in the room, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Natasha Eldridge, 34, of Wausau and James Jones, 30, are each charged with three felonies - being party to possession with intent to deliver heroin, being party to possession of methamphetamine and being party to maintaining a drug trafficking place. Court records list Jones address as "homeless."

According to the complaint, a clerk at Super 8 on the city's west side called police about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, reporting what he believed was drug activity in room 210 because people were being let into the back door of the motel and entering the room.

Three officers entered the room after Jones let them in, seizing "used syringes found throughout" the room and the drugs - less than an ounce of each - underneath a mattress, the complaint said.

Eldridge and Jones both denied ownership of the drugs, the complaint said. "James then stated he would take responsibility for the items."

A judge set a $10,000 signature bond, with the first $3,000 in cash, for Eldridge and a $5,000 signature bond for Jones, online court records said. Eldridge was on probation for an unrelated felony conviction at the time of her arrest.