Port Edwards High switches to eight-man football

One central Wisconsin high school football team begins the season with a big change - and renewed optimism.

Port Edwards is switching from 11-man to eight-man football, Principle Kyle Cronan said Thursday.

Teams with 11 players are more common throughout Wisconsin, but more smaller schools are making the switch, he said.

Athletic Director Justin Crandall said he thinks the reason fewer teens signed up for this season is because they're busy with summer jobs.

"They have a lot of things they have to pay for," he said, mentioning cells phones and cars.

Though the Blackhawks will have about 15 players, there's plenty of optimism about the season.

"We're really excited to get out there and play and to win" said senior linebacker Luke Maher.

An eight-man team won't change practice very much, Maher said. "It will make us work hard and become better."

The Blackhawks begin play next Thursday against Johnson Creek.