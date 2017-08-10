Countdown to Kickoff: Athens looking for fresh start

Athens is coming off a rocky 3-6 season, but this year the Bluejays are starting fresh with some major changes and that begins with a new coach.

Athens last football coach, Mike Thurs, retired. He is still working alongside the team, but the school didn't have to go far to find his replacement. In fact, the new head coach Todd Diethelm already had relationships with most of the guys when he coached them in baseball and wrestling.

"I know him pretty well and he likes to have fun," running back Klay Ellenbecker said. "He's very humorous...a really great guy."

Although the Bluejays weren't as successful as they would have hoped to have been last season, mainly due to a long list of injuries, Coach Diethelm is optimistic about the talent and growth just by what he has seen so far in practice.

"We're big, we're fast, we're athletic. Attitude wise, we are there," Diethelm said. "We're ready to compete. It's great. I'm a u-rah-rah guy, a high energy guy, and they know it. It seems like it been rubbing off on them and it's really going well."