Area athletes compete during Packers' halftime

Two central Wisconsin high schools highlighted the first "High School QB Challenge" at halftime of the Packers' game Thursday evening.

Stevens Point Area Senior High and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln each sent three athletes to square off in the challenge at Lambeau Field during the preseason opener. Quarterbacks were given one pass to each wide receiver, whoever throws the farthest completion wins.

SPASH sent QB Sam Simmons along with receivers Ger Lor and Mason King. Wisconsin Rapids send QB Jacob Mancl along with receivers Isaiah Westfall and Keegan Hewitt.

For the players, it's a night they'll never forget.

"Once in a lifetime experience, I'll never forget it," said Mancl.

While usually the teams are battling it out for the "The Ol' River Jug" Thursday night was for bragging rights leading into the football season.

SPASH holds a 39-30-1 series lead for the "Jug" but Thursday night, but Rapids took home the win.

The two teams will square off on the football field October 6.