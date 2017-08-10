Wisconsin Lions Camp hosts blind, epileptic children

Summer camps are in full swing across the state, but in Rosholt there is a special program underway.

The Wisconsin Lions Foundation hosted a week of camp for blind and epileptic children.

"It's really fun," said camper Morgan Schmidt. "And you can make lots of friends that were like you."

On the campgrounds, kids with special needs get the chance to enjoy outdoor activities.

With special supervision, they can swim, climb, play sports, shoot archery and go ziplining - all without fear of judgement.

"It's actually really nice that no one is going to tease you because like you wear glasses or you can't see as much as everyone else," said Schmidt.

Counselors also notice the positive impact the atmosphere has on the campers.

"With opportunities back at home or at school, they might be limited to what they can do," said Leif Ender, one of the camp's leaders. "But here at camp, there's no boundaries, there's no limits."

Throughout the summer, the Wisconsin Lions Camp also hosts programs for kids with other special needs like diabetes and autism.