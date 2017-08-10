Fans brave storms, hail for Packers' preseason opener

Rain, thunder and hail pelted down on fans Thursday afternoon as they headed to Lambeau Field for the preseason opener. For fans, nothing would keep them away from Titletown.

"Everybody's coming in to see what we have in store for the season," said Taylor Jagodinski, who made the trip from Plover for the game. "Everyone works together well on the team sooner or later, we're excited to see what's going on this year."

Fans said they've been waiting months for football to finally return. They said they know they won't see their favorite starters play, but the game is still important.

"Watching the running backs, gotta really, really see how they're doing this year, because we really struggled last year, and our wide receivers that they're healthy," said Packers fan Mary Fromstein."