Peter Kraus, former Bachelorette contestant returns to Madison

After a whirlwind of a week, Peter Kraus is back in Madison and was live with our affiliate, WKOW-TV.

Kraus, 31, appeared on this past season of ABC's The Bachelorette. Monday night, America watched his tearful goodbye to Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, and highly anticipated reunion on the finale episode. He reflected on that experience Wednesday morning on Good Morning America in New York City, before joining us back in Madison on Wake Up Wisconsin Friday.

Kraus is a Madison native. He's the owner of WORTH Personal Training.

Saturday, August 12 he's combining his passion for fitness and the platform The Bachelorette has given him to hold a citywide boot camp at Breese Stevens Field. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

The workout begins at 9:00 a.m.; registration begins at 8:00 a.m.

Following the boot camp, Kraus is hosting a VIP Brunch on the rooftop of The Lyric at 1010 E. Washington Ave.

All of those proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club. Guests will get to meet Peter as well as other contestants from his Bachelorette season. Click here for tickets and more information.