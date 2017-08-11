Two big lottery jackpots have people rushing to Fond du Lac's "Miracle Mile"

Feeling lucky?

The jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball have now topped $350 million apiece, and that has people lining up to buy their tickets.

Boasting plenty of winners over the years, the "Miracle Mile" in Fond du Lac is once again a hotspot for being people buyinglottery tickets this week with massive jackpots at stake whether you play Mega Millions or Powerball.

Mike Huffman of Fond du Lac said, "The Miracle Mile, absolutely, this is as good a place as any, and she sold a winning Powerball ticket just the other day -- Supercash I should say -- the other day."

On Thursday afternoon, Mega Millions alone hit $393 million after no tickets matched in this week's earlier drawing.

That's the sixth highest amount in the game's 15-year history.

For workers at Korneli's Mini Mart it's big business.

"I've only been here for three months. It's pretty crazy. Last night there were lines all the way to the coolers, and there were two people working on registers the whole time and barely kept the lines under control," said Nicholas Smet, who works at the store.

Dave Calliari of Fond du Lac said there's some strategy involved. "I've tried to look at winning patterns like with smaller ones with the Badger 5, and I've tried a few times to go off of winning patterns and I do worse that way so I just let the machine pick."

Of course, everyone buying is also dreaming despite the longshot odds of either jackpot.

"Oh, I would say definitely share it with my family and definitely make some donations," said Cheryl Hetzel of Oshkosh.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday night, with Powerball drawn on Saturday.