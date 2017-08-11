Convicted armed robber allegedly hit 8 stores in 7 days

A convicted armed robber faces more than a dozen new charges connected to a string of robberies around the area.

Authorities allege Raymon Lewis, 53, hit eight Milwaukee locations within the first seven days of the month, including Walgreens and CVS stores, Colectivo and Fresh Thyme stores. He also hit stores in Glendale, Wauwatosa, Elm Grove and West Allis, police said.

"He obviously was on a spree and it was important to get him off of the street," said Greenfield Sergeant Eric Lindstrom.

In one instance, at Jen's Beverage Center on Howard Avenue in Greenfield, surveillance video recorded him in the before he walked out with nothing.

"When he walked out, he stole a set of keys off a planter right next to an employee who was taking a break," said Lindstrom.

Lewis then allegedly flashed a gun and said "If you move I will blow your brains out" before he casually walked to the employee's car and took off.

But while Lewis may be prolific, he's not particularly prudent. Police said in one instance he punched his Walgreens rewards number into a keypad before announcing the robbery.

Police tracked him to a home on Milwaukee's north side where they found the car stolen in Greenfield parked right out front. Lewis was arrested.

Police expect a criminal complaint in the coming days.