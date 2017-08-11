Wisconsin Rapids featured in Manitowoc Minute comedy video

A trending comedy series that features all things Wisconsin featured Wisconsin Rapids in its latest installment.

Comedian Charlie Berens takes on the role of a Wisconsin newscaster, delivering funny stories on the Manitowoc Minute.

A thick 'sconnie accent accompanies stories, with the phrase "keep 'er movin'" as a transition.

In a video published Thursday, Berens features Wisconsin Rapids in his 'Craig's List Kicker.'

"Lookin' for a 1963 hearse?" Berens said. "I think I found one for ya up there in Wisconsin Rapids."

Berens refers to the hearse as "a fixer upper."

Check out the full video. WARNING: Foul language is bleeped at the end.