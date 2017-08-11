Wisconsin Rapids featured in Manitowoc Minute comedy video - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Rapids featured in Manitowoc Minute comedy video

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
Facebook/Charlie Berens Comedy Facebook/Charlie Berens Comedy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A trending comedy series that features all things Wisconsin featured Wisconsin Rapids in its latest installment. 

Comedian Charlie Berens takes on the role of a Wisconsin newscaster, delivering funny stories on the Manitowoc Minute.

A thick 'sconnie accent accompanies stories, with the phrase "keep 'er movin'" as a transition. 

In a video published Thursday, Berens features Wisconsin Rapids in his 'Craig's List Kicker.'

"Lookin' for a 1963 hearse?" Berens said. "I think I found one for ya up there in Wisconsin Rapids."

Berens refers to the hearse as "a fixer upper."

Check out the full video. WARNING: Foul language is bleeped at the end. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.