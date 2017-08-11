Cops on Dunkin Donuts rooftop for Special Olympics

Police departments around Wisconsin stood on the roofs of Dunkin Donuts Friday morning to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The Wausau Department gathered at the Weston Dunkin Donuts location.

Community Resource Officer Nate Stetzer has been apart of the fundraiser for over five years and said he enjoys being out with the community for a great cause.

"I love it," Stetzer said. "It allows the community to see us in a different light."

Last year, the department raised $1,500.

All donations will go to the Special Olympics of Wisconsin to help with future events.