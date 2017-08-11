Story of breast cancer survival: Jaime Nelson of Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Jaime Nelson of Wausau was diagnosed with breast cancer in January and after seven months of treatment she expects to walk in the Susan B. Komen Race for the Cure on Sunday.

"I don't want to be a statistic. I have a good life. I want to have another 20 years at least," the 62-year-old cancer survivor said.

Finding out you have cancer is not only frightening, it can have serious financial implications. The Komen-funded Pink Shield program helped pay for Nelson's mammogram.

"High deductibles are a concern and with the Pink Shield it puts some calm in your life. With everything else going on, you don't have to worry about the financials," Nelson said.

Aspirus Breast Center and Komen Board Member Kathy Reith said some patients have no insurance, others are under-insured. "The Pink Shield at Aspirus helps patients so they don't have to stress about the financial end of screening and diagnostic testing, "

Komen reports it has granted more than $1 million to Pink Shield since 2008.

"It has helped 777 people and last year, of those, 34 patients were diagnosed with cancer," Reith said.

Sunday morning's Race for the Cure in downtown Wausau will attract hundreds of walkers and runners.

Nelson credits family and friends with helping her maintain a positive attitude throughout her medical ordeal. .

"You have to have a good attitude. Just take care of yourself and try to eat healthy and know that you're going to get through it," she said.

